Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > EC defers Rajya Sabha polls scheduled for March 26 in view of coronavirus outbreak

EC defers Rajya Sabha polls scheduled for March 26 in view of coronavirus outbreak

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
The Election Commission has deferred the Rajya Sabha polls scheduled for March 26 in view of the coronavirus outbreak, official sources said on Tuesday. Election to fill up 55 seats in the Upper House of Parliament was to be held on March 26, but 37 candidates have already been elected without a contest.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published < > Embed
News video: Uttar Pradesh to follow 'janta curfew'; buses, metro shut for 22 March

Uttar Pradesh to follow 'janta curfew'; buses, metro shut for 22 March 03:51

 Uttar Pradesh government announced shutting of metro and bus services in the state on March 22. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said bus services will be suspended in the state for 22 March in view of 'janta curfew'. Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for a janta curfew on Sunday amid the...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

DibyajyotiP2015

Dibyajyoti Panda RT @Oneindia: The Election Commission of India has deferred the Rajya Sabha elections in the wake of the #COVID19 outbreak. #RajyaSabha #r… 20 seconds ago

ndmaindia

NDMA India RT @SpokespersonECI: ECI defers Rajya Sabha polls in view of Covid 19; fresh date to b announced later https://t.co/UhXsESlCzt 3 minutes ago

ShamsuddinRaj

Shamsuddin Raj RT @timesofindia: EC defers Rajya Sabha polls scheduled for March 26 in view of coronavirus outbreak READ: https://t.co/bUe3lA4dTD #Cau… 3 minutes ago

MikeDesai

Mike Desai RT @pradeepraiindia: ECI defers Rajya Sabha polls in view of Covid 19; fresh date to be announced after a month . #RajyaSabhaElections #raj… 19 minutes ago

ETodayOnline1

E-Today Online EC defers Rajya Sabha polls scheduled for March 26 in view of coronavirus outbreak https://t.co/2iaOyiAJrK https://t.co/iIIPi3gRsI 21 minutes ago

MirrorNow

Mirror Now EC defers Rajya Sabha Polls. Polls were scheduled for March 26 #StayHomeIndia https://t.co/dLbOcaNiX9 26 minutes ago

pradeepraiindia

Pradeep Rai ECI defers Rajya Sabha polls in view of Covid 19; fresh date to be announced after a month . #RajyaSabhaElections… https://t.co/ABLLVUWgmo 32 minutes ago

PioneerRaipur

The Pioneer Chhattisgarh (Raipur) RT @TheDailyPioneer: #ElectionCommission: The Election Commission has deferred the #RajyaSabhaPolls scheduled for March 26 in view of the #… 36 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.