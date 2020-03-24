EC defers Rajya Sabha polls scheduled for March 26 in view of coronavirus outbreak
Tuesday, 24 March 2020 () The Election Commission has deferred the Rajya Sabha polls scheduled for March 26 in view of the coronavirus outbreak, official sources said on Tuesday. Election to fill up 55 seats in the Upper House of Parliament was to be held on March 26, but 37 candidates have already been elected without a contest.
Uttar Pradesh government announced shutting of metro and bus services in the state on March 22. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said bus services will be suspended in the state for 22 March in view of 'janta curfew'. Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for a janta curfew on Sunday amid the...