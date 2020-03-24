Global  

Coronavirus cases in Maharashtra rise to 101

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
Four more coronavirus cases have bee detected in Maharashtra, taking the total number to COVID-19 patients in the state to 101, officials said on Tuesday.
 AS THE FIRST CASE IN NORTH EAST, NEW CASES IN TELANGANA, MAHARASHTRA, KARNATAKA AND GUJARAT HAVE TAKEN THE TOTAL NUMBER OF CORONAVIRUS CASES IN INDIA PAST 500. WITH ANOTHER PATIENT PASSING AWAY IN MUMBAI, INDIA HAS NOW REPORTED 10 COVID-19 DEATHS, PM MODI WILL AGAIN ADDRESS THE NATION TODAY. THIS IS...

