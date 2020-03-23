Global  

Complete lockdown imposed in 32 states, UT due to Covid-19 outbreak

Complete lockdown imposed in 32 states, UT due to Covid-19 outbreak

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
News video: Coronavirus: 19 states and Union Territories under lockdown | Oneindia News

Coronavirus: 19 states and Union Territories under lockdown | Oneindia News 03:11

 THE HEALTH MINISTRY ANNOUNCED IN THEIR DAILY BRIEFING THAT THE GOVT IS WORKING WITH 12 PRIVATE LABORATORY CHAINS FOR TESTING THESE 12 HAVE 15,000 COLLECTION CENTRES ACROSS THE COUNTRY. As India fights to contain the spread of coronavirus, 80 cities including Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Bangalore have...

