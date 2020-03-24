Coronavirus outbreak: Narendra Modi shares link on information regarding COVID-19 in sign language
Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday took to Twitter to share a link on information regarding coronavirus in sign language.
"Valuable information on COVID-19 in sign language," he tweeted. Modi has been taking to social media to disseminate information on ways to protect against the deadly virus.
