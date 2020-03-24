Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Sonia Gandhi > Coronavirus: Sonia urges PM to take measures for wage support to construction workers

Coronavirus: Sonia urges PM to take measures for wage support to construction workers

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
Expressing concern over the plight of construction workers after the country-wide lockdown over coronavirus, Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to announce emergency measures, including wage support to those in distress. In a letter to the prime minister, Gandhi said over 44 million construction workers are now faced with a "precarious" future as many of them are stranded in cities and are deprived of livelihood due to the lockdown.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published < > Embed
News video: Construction workers considering walking off the job because of coronavirus concerns

Construction workers considering walking off the job because of coronavirus concerns 03:43

 Several construction workers at the Las Vegas Convention Center expansion site say they are considering walking off the job over coronavirus concerns.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Gov. Baker Issues New Construction Guidelines, But Workers Still Worried About Coronavirus [Video]

Gov. Baker Issues New Construction Guidelines, But Workers Still Worried About Coronavirus

WBZ-TV's Christina Hager talked to some construction workers about how they feel about working during the coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:01Published
Restaurant Offers Pay-What-You-Can Meals for Laid-Off Hospitality Workers [Video]

Restaurant Offers Pay-What-You-Can Meals for Laid-Off Hospitality Workers

A San Diego restaurant is offering comfort food on a pay-what-you-can basis for workers laid off from their jobs in the hospitality industry.

Credit: KSWB     Duration: 02:23Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus COVID-19: Sonia Gandhi writes to PM Narendra Modi, seeks welfare plan for unorganised sector workers

Sonia said several countries around the world including Canada have announced wage subsidy measures as part of its Covid-19 Economic Response Plan and New Delhi...
Zee News

Coronavirus | Congress president Sonia Gandhi bats for construction industry workers in letter to PM Modi

I request you to consider advising the State Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Boards to roll out emergency welfare measures, particularly wage...
Hindu


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.