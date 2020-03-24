Coronavirus: Sonia urges PM to take measures for wage support to construction workers

Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Expressing concern over the plight of construction workers after the country-wide lockdown over coronavirus Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to announce emergency measures, including wage support to those in distress. In a letter to the prime minister , Gandhi said over 44 million construction workers are now faced with a "precarious" future as many of them are stranded in cities and are deprived of livelihood due to the lockdown.


