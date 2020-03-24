No new coronavirus case in Delhi in last 24 hours, says CM Arvind Kejriwal

Global  

Zee News Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday announced that no new case of coronavirus has been reported in the last 24 hours in the national capital. The Delhi chief minister, however, asserted that the biggest challenge is to keep situation under control.
 Five more people have tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 pathogen in national capital Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Wednesday evening, reiterating his appeal to people to stay at home as part of the nationwide lockdown. Kejriwal also rebuked landlords harassing doctors, nurses amid...

