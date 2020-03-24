Global  

Government extends tax deadlines in view of lockdown due to coronavirus

Mid-Day Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
New Delhi: Giving relief to citizens unable to meet deadlines due to coronavirus outbreak, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said the last date for filing of the income tax returns for FY2018-19 has been extended to June 30.

Also, the interest rate on delayed payment has been cut to 9 per cent from 12 per cent,...
