Government extends tax deadlines in view of lockdown due to coronavirus

Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ( 47 minutes ago )

New Delhi: Giving relief to citizens unable to meet deadlines due to coronavirus outbreak, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said the last date for filing of the income tax returns for FY2018-19 has been extended to June 30.



Also, the interest rate on delayed payment has been cut to 9 per cent from 12 per cent,...


