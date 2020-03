Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday waived minimum bank charges for savings bank accounts to help citizens deal with the lockdown due to the coronavirus crisis.There shall not be any minimum balance requirement fee (in bank accounts): Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman https://t.co/olSYTYRpMv— ANI

You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources Coronavirus | Govt. waives minimum bank balance charge for saving a/c; no charge for withdrawal from ATM Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday waived minimum bank charges for savings bank accounts to help citizens deal with the lockdown due to t

Hindu 2 days ago



Coronavirus | Govt. waives minimum bank balance charge for savings accounts There will be no charge for withdrawal from ATM: Finance Minister

Hindu 2 days ago





Tweets about this