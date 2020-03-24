Global  

Govt waives minimum bank balance charge for saving a/c; no charge for withdrawal from ATM

Mid-Day Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday waived minimum bank charges for savings bank accounts to help citizens deal with the lockdown due to the coronavirus crisis.



There shall not be any minimum balance requirement fee (in bank accounts): Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman https://t.co/olSYTYRpMv

— ANI...
