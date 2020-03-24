Global  

Coronavirus | Zoos face ‘severe hardships’ in arranging food, water for animals amid lockdown of States and UTs

Hindu Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
Central Zoo Authority writes to States and Union Territories to specify supply of food and drinking water, and upkeep and health care of captive animals as “essential services” to exempt them from restrictions.
 THE HEALTH MINISTRY ANNOUNCED IN THEIR DAILY BRIEFING THAT THE GOVT IS WORKING WITH 12 PRIVATE LABORATORY CHAINS FOR TESTING THESE 12 HAVE 15,000 COLLECTION CENTRES ACROSS THE COUNTRY. As India fights to contain the spread of coronavirus, 80 cities including Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Bangalore have...

