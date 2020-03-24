Central Zoo Authority writes to States and Union Territories to specify supply of food and drinking water, and upkeep and health care of captive animals as “essential services” to exempt them from restrictions.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Divya Goyal RT @shadow_seagull: Central Zoo Authority has urged all states and Union territories to specify supply of food and water for animals kept i… 21 hours ago Gaianismo Coronavirus | Zoos face ‘severe hardships’ in arranging food, water for animals amid lockdown of States and UTs… https://t.co/S3bQNLVulj 21 hours ago Chowkidar Perumal pillai Coronavirus: Zoos face severe hardships in arranging food, water for animals amid lockdown https://t.co/GiTDyoKvwW via @indiatoday 21 hours ago Stay Home Central Zoo Authority has urged all states and Union territories to specify supply of food and water for animals ke… https://t.co/sX82sysmLD 1 day ago Monik Raval RT @mpparimal: While we humans are fighting #COIVD19 across #India, we should not forget about our #wildlife. A lot of zoos across the coun… 1 day ago State Times Coronavirus: Zoos face severe hardships in arranging food, water for animals amid lockdown - https://t.co/7XxdbFdhiX 1 day ago Kirilly Cull Coronavirus | Zoos face ‘severe hardships’ in arranging food, water for animals amid lockdown of States and UTs - T… https://t.co/p2o0mTlJ7b 1 day ago