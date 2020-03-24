Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > With 10 new cases, Covid-19 count touches 107 in Maharashtra, 3 deaths: Health minister

With 10 new cases, Covid-19 count touches 107 in Maharashtra, 3 deaths: Health minister

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
Maharashtra public health minister Rajesh Tope said that the total number of Covid-19 cases in the state has reached to 107, out of which, two patients have been admitted in the ICU, while others are reported to be stable condition.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Oneindia - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus outbreak: PM Modi to again adress the nation at 8 PM tonight | Oneindia News

Coronavirus outbreak: PM Modi to again adress the nation at 8 PM tonight | Oneindia News 01:22

 AS THE FIRST CASE IN NORTH EAST, NEW CASES IN TELANGANA, MAHARASHTRA, KARNATAKA AND GUJARAT HAVE TAKEN THE TOTAL NUMBER OF CORONAVIRUS CASES IN INDIA PAST 500. WITH ANOTHER PATIENT PASSING AWAY IN MUMBAI, INDIA HAS NOW REPORTED 10 COVID-19 DEATHS, PM MODI WILL AGAIN ADDRESS THE NATION TODAY. THIS IS...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

fox34

FOX34 RT @cityoflubbock: *Thursday, March 26, 2020 as of 4pm COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Lubbock: 23. Texas case count: 1,396. Texas dea… 1 minute ago

cityoflubbock

City of Lubbock *Thursday, March 26, 2020 as of 4pm COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Lubbock: 23. Texas case count: 1,396. Texa… https://t.co/mx214C4yUk 8 minutes ago

SmileDayDream1

SmileDayDream Replace it with one saying he wanted to leave people on a ship to avoid having 21 cases added to the count. Now tha… https://t.co/AWoHwvFms3 23 minutes ago

SmileDayDream1

SmileDayDream @NicolleDWallace Replace it with one saying he wants to leave people on a ship to avoid having 21 cases added to th… https://t.co/SG1XZdbwVq 24 minutes ago

SmileDayDream1

SmileDayDream @ProgressMama1 Replace it with one saying he wants to leave people on a ship to avoid having 21 cases added to the… https://t.co/UcLjbu1oax 28 minutes ago

IceHockeyDBoard

DBoard Commissioner @HowieCarrShow This keep your “it’s a hoax” narrative going and to keep your death count going - BREAKING: 579… https://t.co/kHv3Y6k7pm 2 hours ago

SpeakinFromTN

A Tennessee Perspective 🇺🇸 RT @WRCB: COVID-19 in GEORGIA: The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Georgia has risen to 1,525, with 48 deaths now reported. https:… 2 hours ago

man_sho1942

Mohammad Riyaz 🇮🇳 Covid-19 approximate Recovery China - 91% USA - 22% Italy - 13% Iran - 31% India - 6.2% ( This is alarming ) Judg… https://t.co/QITYheLbxU 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.