Omar Abdullah's freed after eight-month detention, PSA revoked Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah was on Tuesday freed after eight months in detention after the administration revoked the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) against him.

A swarm of media personnel and supporters, many of them in masks, waited for him outside his residence after he was released.



