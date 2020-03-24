Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > 95 Covid-19 cases in Kerala; section 144 in 5 districts

95 Covid-19 cases in Kerala; section 144 in 5 districts

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
With Kerala reporting 95 Covid-19 cases till now, five districts in the state have imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC to ensure a complete lockdown as a preventive measure against coronavirus
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ANI - Published < > Embed
News video: COVID 19 Centre asks states to put 75 districts with positive cases under lockdown

COVID 19 Centre asks states to put 75 districts with positive cases under lockdown 01:06

 COVID 19 Centre asks states to put 75 districts with positive cases under lockdown

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.