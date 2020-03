Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a complete lockdown in the entire country to curb the rising graph of the deadly pandemic coronavirus covid-19. Addressing the nation for the second time in a week, PM Modi said, "From 12 am of March 24 entire country will be on complete lockdown for three weeks (21 days) due to COVID-19," said PM Modi." 👓 View full article