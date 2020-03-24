Coronavirus scare: PM Narendra Modi announces nationwide lockdown till April 14 to fight coronavirus
Tuesday, 24 March 2020 () Amid the coronavirus scare, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on television and appealed the countrymen to stay indoors to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus. "In the view of the current situation, the nationwide complete lock-down will be in place for 21 days - 3 weeks," PM Modi said in his address to the...
celebrity couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma shared a video message for their fans asking them to stay indoors amid coronavirus. The couple's message came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced 'Janta curfew'. The video has been shared by both Virat and Anushka on social media....