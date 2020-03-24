Global  

Coronavirus scare: PM Narendra Modi announces nationwide lockdown till April 14 to fight coronavirus

Mid-Day Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
Amid the coronavirus scare, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on television and appealed the countrymen to stay indoors to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus. "In the view of the current situation, the nationwide complete lock-down will be in place for 21 days - 3 weeks," PM Modi said in his address to the...
