Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Centre has made provision of Rs 15,000 crore to strengthen country's health infra: PM Modi

Centre has made provision of Rs 15,000 crore to strengthen country's health infra: PM Modi

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
Underlining that health services should be the only priority of state governments at this time, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the Centre has made a provision of Rs 15,000 crore to strengthen the country's health infrastructure to tackle coronavirus.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

yendurianurag

YENDURI ANURAG RT @TOIIndiaNews: Centre has made provision of Rs 15,000 crore to strengthen country's health infra: PM Modi https://t.co/I1Z4Q0uqhd 2 minutes ago

TOIIndiaNews

TOI India Centre has made provision of Rs 15,000 crore to strengthen country's health infra: PM Modi https://t.co/I1Z4Q0uqhd 10 minutes ago

PhilipPenfold

Deputy Mayor Philip Penfold 2. Council delegate to the GM the authority to investigate opportunity for surplus funds within the 2019/20 budget… https://t.co/9dCLdOaN9y 8 hours ago

mmmoynihan

Mark Moynihan Why are the staff in the @hillarysblinds call centre STILL being expected to come in and call customers? Why have y… https://t.co/C6yIp44rX8 2 days ago

silent97625682

Eagle eye @RashkEHina10 sukkur Quarantine centre: people made to streets and recorded protest,compelling about lack of facili… https://t.co/oymxrqOLZw 3 days ago

silent97625682

Eagle eye sukkur Quarantine centre: people made to streets and recorded protest,compelling about lack of facilities,presence… https://t.co/AwbKDJ0tah 3 days ago

Fionamumx

Fiona Gilbert RT @BestRemmey: @theJeremyVine I lost all my work this year, just tried to apply for UC, no provision for self employed, I have to ring Mon… 3 days ago

BestRemmey

Remmey Best @theJeremyVine I lost all my work this year, just tried to apply for UC, no provision for self employed, I have to… https://t.co/6EZqSqKucK 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.