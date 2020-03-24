Centre has made provision of Rs 15,000 crore to strengthen country's health infra: PM Modi

Underlining that health services should be the only priority of state governments at this time, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the Centre has made a provision of Rs 15,000 crore to strengthen the country's health infrastructure to tackle coronavirus.

