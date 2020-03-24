Global  

Home Ministry issues order on 21-day nationwide lockdown: Here is the list of permitted and prohibited activities

DNA Tuesday, 24 March 2020
In an order issued shortly after Prime Minister Modi's announcement, the Ministry of Home Affairs listed out the list of services that are permitted during the lockdown period.
How to safely order takeout and delivery food during coronavirus lockdown

How to safely order takeout and delivery food during coronavirus lockdown 03:09

 Experts tell how to safely do takeout and cook at home during the coronavirus lockdown.

