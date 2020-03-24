Global  

Coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak: National Disaster Management Act invoked for 21-day lockdown; violators will face two-year jail term

Zee News Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
The ministry has also invoked the National Disaster Management Act which may result in imprisonment of up to two years for any violation.
