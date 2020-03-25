Gudi Padwa, Ugadi and Navreh 2020: WhatsApp, Facebook, SMS, messages to wish your loved ones

DRM - Rajkot RT @PiyushGoyal: May the festivities around Indian new year like Navratri, Navreh, Ugadi, Sajibu Nongma Panba and Gudi Padwa bestow everyon… 33 seconds ago

Sonam Ghorawat RT @kuttrapali: INDIA-HAPPY NEW YEAR-UNITY IN DIVERSITY-GOOD MORNING 🔘Happy Gudi padwa 🔘Happy Navratri 🔘Happy Ugadi 🔘Happy Arattu 🔘Happy… 5 minutes ago

Manoj Parameswaran RT @ShannuKaw: Happy Navreh, Ugadi, Gudi Padwa to all those celebrating! Hope the new year brings in the best in all of us in these difficu… 6 minutes ago

Akash Koul 🇮🇳 RT @RootsInKashmir: We wish you all a very joyous Navreh. Good Wishes and greetings on Gudi Padwa, Ugadi, Yugadi, Cheti Chand and a Happy N… 6 minutes ago

Kamal Madishetty శ్రీ శర్వారి నామ సంవత్సర ఉగాది శుభాకాంక్షలు. Best wishes on Ugadi, Chaitra Shukladi, Gudi Padwa, Cheti Chand, Nav… https://t.co/LYxBOYCtJ2 9 minutes ago

Sushant Mishra RT @DrAVSriv: I celebrate New Year as Gudi Padwa in MH Ugadi in AP&Karnataka Sajibu Nongma in Manipur Pānba,Nyepi in Bali Navreh in Kashmir… 10 minutes ago

IAM SUDEEPIAN RT @AnilSharm43: #नववर्ष #Navratri #HinduNavVarsh Wish you lots of happiness and good health on Chaitra Navratri, Navreh, Ugadi, Sajibu Non… 13 minutes ago