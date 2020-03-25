Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > MP CM Chouhan passes floor test through voice vote

MP CM Chouhan passes floor test through voice vote

Mid-Day Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ()
A day after assuming office, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister, Shivraj Singh Chouhan passed the floor test in the state Assembly on Tuesday by voice vote. No member of the Opposition Congress was present in the House. As the special session of the state Assembly began, Chouhan moved a one-line proposal to seek trust of the House,...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ANI - Published < > Embed
News video: Shivraj Chouhan takes oath as MP CM

Shivraj Chouhan takes oath as MP CM 01:38

 Shivraj Chouhan takes oath as MP CM

You Might Like


Tweets about this

cryptcointrader

Joe Sheridan New Topic *MP CM Shivraj Chouhan passes floor test by voice vote; Oppn skips Assembly* just posted in *Politics in… https://t.co/l7IWAjPzpP 3 hours ago

aksingh1183

ajit singh RT @SubhashiniAli: NOTHING. NOT PEOPLES HEALTH. NOT SETTING A GOOD EXAMPLE. NOTHING BUT POWER IS IMPORTANT FOR SANGHIS Shivraj Chouhan Pass… 10 hours ago

TheHansIndiaWeb

The Hans India Shivraj Singh Chouhan passes floor test; Congress MLAs absent #ShivrajSinghChouhan #congress #Bhopal https://t.co/R7ynn4c62S 10 hours ago

sonijkn2

Nikhil soni RT @DeshGujarat: Shivraj Singh Chouhan passes floor test in Madhya Pradesh Assembly by voice vote; Opposition MLAs absent. 10 hours ago

RajeshS96892881

Rajesh Sharma RT @BloombergQuint: A day after assuming office, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan passed the floor test in the state Ass… 12 hours ago

BloombergQuint

BloombergQuint A day after assuming office, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan passed the floor test in the state… https://t.co/ErBiLlzCEa 12 hours ago

vinod1710

विनोद कुमार जैन RT @PTI_News: Shivraj Singh Chouhan passes floor test in Madhya Pradesh Assembly by voice vote; Opposition MLAs absent 15 hours ago

explainhindi

Explainhindi Shivraj Chouhan Passes Floor Test In Madhya Pradesh Assembly; Congress MLAs Absent https://t.co/EvxRP7ewJB https://t.co/sKRxxA8DSZ 17 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.