Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Omar Abdullah walks out of detention after 8 months

Omar Abdullah walks out of detention after 8 months

Mid-Day Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ()
It's a very different world, former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah said on Tuesday after being released from nearly eight months in detention, adding that the first task was to fight COVID-19 and any discussion on political developments could come later. Abdullah, sporting a long, unkempt grey beard, drove himself...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: IANS INDIA - Published < > Embed
News video: Omar released after 7 months in detention

Omar released after 7 months in detention 04:35

 Omar released after 7 months in detention

You Might Like


Tweets about this

beer___baba

BeerBaba 🍺 RT @alibil: Omar Abdullah walks out of an unwarranted 8 month detention into a nationwide lock down. Talk about tough luck! 7 hours ago

alibil

Raza Bilgrami Omar Abdullah walks out of an unwarranted 8 month detention into a nationwide lock down. Talk about tough luck! https://t.co/M2y7PVc6A6 8 hours ago

gopalkpuri

gopalkpuri Omar Abdullah walks out of detention, says ‘a very different world’ https://t.co/spM2hTQA5y 8 hours ago

vishalnbharti

Vishal Bharti RT @MirrorNow: Ex #JammuAndKashmir CM, Omar Abdullah walks free after detention of 8 months. Listen in! https://t.co/U2GJtQMX5Q 10 hours ago

saymunhusn

saymunhusn The Indian Express: Omar Abdullah walks out of detention, says ‘a very different world’. https://t.co/sabiEXH4mM via @GoogleNews 12 hours ago

Abhi1198

Abhishek Jha Omar Abdullah had just come out of his detention after 232 days. 😐 Walks right into a lockdown! #21DaysLockDown #Corona #COVID19 12 hours ago

harekrushnarath

Hare Krushna Rath Omar Abdullah walks out of detention, says ‘a very different world’ your not deserved to live any more. 13 hours ago

wenxtindia

wenxtindia RT @htTweets: "We must follow government orders to fight Coronavirus," @OmarAbdullah said after being released from 8-month long detention… 14 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.