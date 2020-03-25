Tax filing date extended, bank charges slashed Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveiled a series of relaxations for statutory and regulatory compliance matters on Tuesday and said the government will soon announce an economic package to absorb the negative impact of the Coronavirus epidemic.



For income tax-related matters, she said the last date for filing returns... 👓 View full article

