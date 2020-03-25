Ram Lalla shifted to new structure in Ayodhya

You Might Like

Tweets about this राष्ट्रवाद मेरा जीवन है 🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩 RT @Ooranjan: First picture of Shri Ram Lalla, Janmbhumi Ayodhya. These idols will be shifted to a temporary structure on wednesday so tha… 54 seconds ago Dr Preetham Shenoy M RT @ANINewsUP: Ayodhya: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath shifted 'Ram Lalla' idol to a temporary structure near Manas Bhawan in… 58 seconds ago #JaiShriRam KindianUSavarkar RT @OpIndia_com: Uttar Pradesh: Ram Lalla idol shifted to temporary structure till construction of Bhavya Ram Mandir is complete https://t.… 5 minutes ago