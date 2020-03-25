Global  

How Delhi cops end 100-day Shaheen Bagh protest

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ()
The colourful tent that once was a symbol of “resistance” against the Citizenship Amendment Act was dismantled on Tuesday, 100 days after it was set up. As police personnel cleared the Shaheen Bagh protest site due to Covid-19 outbreak, the women said it was a “pause” not a defeat.
