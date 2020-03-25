How Delhi cops end 100-day Shaheen Bagh protest Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

The colourful tent that once was a symbol of “resistance” against the Citizenship Amendment Act was dismantled on Tuesday, 100 days after it was set up. As police personnel cleared the Shaheen Bagh protest site due to Covid-19 outbreak, the women said it was a “pause” not a defeat. 👓 View full article

Tweets about this RAVIKISHORE KHATRI 🇮🇳 RT @mvmeet: * Early morning, Delhi Police vacated Shaheen Bagh * Then M*slim women started cursing cops saying "Humari Haye Lagegi" * Now… 2 hours ago TOI Delhi Cops end 100-day Shaheen Bagh protest https://t.co/OXeRuM9dnT 6 hours ago Prabal RT @OpIndia_com: Watch: ‘Humari Haye Lagegi’, Muslim woman curses cops after being evicted from Shaheen Bagh in the wake of coronavirus out… 10 hours ago Chowkidaar Nikamma Hai ‘Not Aware’: DCP on Cops Removing Anti-CAA Posters at Shaheen Bagh https://t.co/u3S1gYPKLp 10 hours ago Shyam #GouSwarga🇮🇳🕉️ RT @republic: SHOCKING: Neta amasses locals at Shaheen Bagh protest site despite Delhi cops clearing it https://t.co/lrJKwPRUI5 12 hours ago