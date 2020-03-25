Global  

Five truckloads of debris removed, graffiti cleared from Shaheen Bagh protest site

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ()
Delhi Police on Tuesday morning removed more than five truckloads of debris, broken furniture and other installations from the kilometre-long Shaheen Bagh protest site with the help of earthmovers.
