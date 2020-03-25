Coronavirus COVID-19 vs Hantavirus: Symptoms, precautions and cure
Wednesday, 25 March 2020 () At a time when the world is scared out of its wits by the deadly coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, reports of a death in China due to a different kind of virus called 'Hantavirus' has stricken fear among the people. According to China’s Global Times, a man from Yunnan province had tested positive for the hantavirus on March 22 and died on his way back to Shandong Province. Apart from him, another 32 people also tested positive, the Global Times report said.