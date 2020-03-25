Global  

As India goes into lockdown, coronavirus cases soar to 562

Mid-Day Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ()
The number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 562 on Wednesday while the death toll due to COVID-19 in the country was revised down to nine, according to Health Ministry data. The ministry in its updated figures on Wednesday morning, stated the second death reported in Delhi was COVID-19 negative, thus bringing down the death...
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: India declares 21-day 'total lockdown' as coronavirus cases rise

India declares 21-day 'total lockdown' as coronavirus cases rise 02:59

 India's 1.3 billion people to begin world's largest virus lockdown after PM Modi makes announcement in a TV address.

