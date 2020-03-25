Global  

Coronavirus Outbreak: As India goes under 21-day lockdown, here's what is open, what is not

Mid-Day Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ()
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday annouced a complete lockdown in India for 21 days in order to help curb the spread of coronavirus. This led to panic-buying among citizens and they thronged the shops and medical stores to stock up. However, the ministry of home affairs has issued guidelines for the 21-day lockdown and the...
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: India declares 21-day 'total lockdown' as coronavirus cases rise

India declares 21-day 'total lockdown' as coronavirus cases rise 02:59

 India's 1.3 billion people to begin world's largest virus lockdown after PM Modi makes announcement in a TV address.

