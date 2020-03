Ayodhya: Ram Lalla idol shifted to temporary structure to allow temple construction Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The Ram Lalla idol here was shifted to a temporary new location on early Wednesday morning in the presence of UP CM Yogi Adityanath, clearing the site to allow construction of a Ram temple. The idol of Ram Lalla was placed on a 9.5-kg silver throne in the new structure where the idol would remain till the construction of the Ram temple is completed 👓 View full article

