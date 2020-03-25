Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > NEET 2020 admit card update, important topics and preparation tips amid quarantine

NEET 2020 admit card update, important topics and preparation tips amid quarantine

Indian Express Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ()
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

GudduPa68770119

Guddu Patel @PMOIndia @DG_NTA @drharshvardhan @DrRPNishank @narendramodi different exams in aiims n aiims pg entrance is postpo… https://t.co/VB6Veh4Zf7 1 hour ago

admi_world

Admission World Important Update NEET 2020 Admit Card release Date postponed. #NEET #NEETAdmitCard #NEET2020 #NEETUpdate… https://t.co/MUNTTCyw4C 17 hours ago

newsgang2

news gang NEET 2020 Admit Card, Exam Date LIVE Updates: Admit Card for Medical Entrance Exam, know what is the update regardi… https://t.co/bVi5uZLzJ9 21 hours ago

kumar62437506

kumar RT @ieeducation_job: Here is a list of important topics, and strategies to look at while preparing for #NEET2020 @DG_NTA https://t.co/rWSKF… 2 days ago

ieeducation_job

IE Education Jobs Here is a list of important topics, and strategies to look at while preparing for #NEET2020 @DG_NTA https://t.co/rWSKFPXhcM 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.