NEET 2020 admit card update, important topics and preparation tips amid quarantine

Guddu Patel @PMOIndia @DG_NTA @drharshvardhan @DrRPNishank @narendramodi different exams in aiims n aiims pg entrance is postpo… https://t.co/VB6Veh4Zf7 1 hour ago

Admission World Important Update NEET 2020 Admit Card release Date postponed. #NEET #NEETAdmitCard #NEET2020 #NEETUpdate… https://t.co/MUNTTCyw4C 17 hours ago

news gang NEET 2020 Admit Card, Exam Date LIVE Updates: Admit Card for Medical Entrance Exam, know what is the update regardi… https://t.co/bVi5uZLzJ9 21 hours ago

kumar RT @ieeducation_job: Here is a list of important topics, and strategies to look at while preparing for #NEET2020 @DG_NTA https://t.co/rWSKF… 2 days ago