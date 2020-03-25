Amid coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, EC allows use of indelible ink for home quarantine with conditions

In a statement, it said, "Due to extraordinary circumstances because of COVID-19 pandemic, the Commission has reviewed its decision suo-moto and it is decided to allow usage of Indelible Ink on persons for stamping for home quarantine by health authorities with the conditions."

You Might Like

Tweets about this Insurance Times Marsh discussed some exclusions that may arise and legal issues during its briefing on the pandemic last week… https://t.co/iPZNfhYXtG 2 minutes ago J Johnston RT @CBS4Indy: Local grocery stores are making changes to protect employee and customers amid the coronavirus pandemic. https://t.co/KNHi86U… 4 minutes ago CBS4 Indy Local grocery stores are making changes to protect employee and customers amid the coronavirus pandemic. https://t.co/KNHi86Uqr3 7 minutes ago Patti Lago RT @globalnews: A group of engineering students from McGill University is hard at work creating face guards using 3D printers for health ca… 7 minutes ago LatestLY BCCI to ‘Wait and Watch’ Before Taking Decision on IPL Season 13 Amid COVID-19 Pandemic https://t.co/LP3YT2cyzB… https://t.co/mszNGqkVxT 8 minutes ago Techrose1 RT @gulf_news: #coronavirus Abu Dhabi church leaders pray for the UAE amid COVID-19 pandemic https://t.co/xkgOV68tAf 8 minutes ago liz morris RT @WIRED: The coronavirus pandemic poses a special challenge to photographers. And yet photojournalists worldwide are pushing beyond the m… 10 minutes ago Shekhariya Verma RT @ZeeNews: Amid COVID-19 pandemic, EC allows use of indelible ink for home quarantine with conditions https://t.co/CGumXoR2aN 12 minutes ago