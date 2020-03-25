80 crore Indians to get wheat at Rs 2 per kg, rice Rs 3 per kg during 21-day lockdown against coronavirus COVID-19 Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ( 6 days ago )

The government on Wednesday announced ration for 80 crore poor people across the country at a subsidised rate during the 21-day lockdown against coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. The wheat worth Rs 27 per kg will be provided at a subsidised rate Rs 2 per kg and Rs 37 rice per kg will be provided at Rs 3 per kg to the poor people across the country. 👓 View full article

