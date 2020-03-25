Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Coronavirus COVID-19: First phase of Census 2021, NPR updation deferred after PM Narendra Modi announces 21-day lockdown

Coronavirus COVID-19: First phase of Census 2021, NPR updation deferred after PM Narendra Modi announces 21-day lockdown

Zee News Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ()
The Centre on Wednesday (March 25, 2020) deferred until further orders the exercise to update the National Population Register (NPR) and the first phase of the Census-2021 due to the 21-day lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to control the deadly Coronavirus pandemic.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Modi puts all of India under lockdown for 21 days

Modi puts all of India under lockdown for 21 days 00:57

 Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that the government would impose a nationwide lockdown from midnight for 21 days to stem the spread of the coronavirus. Francesca Lynagh reports.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

theupdaterpost

Daily News Coronavirus COVID-19: First phase of Census 2021, NPR updation deferred after PM Narendra Modi announces 21-day loc… https://t.co/xOABsElM44 9 minutes ago

shreedhar9656

shreedhar Mahi RT @ZeeNews: Ministry of Home Affairs postpones first phase of Census 2021, updation of National Population Register (NPR) amid #COVID-19 s… 9 minutes ago

DipakBhivsan

Dipak Bhivsan RT @ZeeNews: COVID-19: First phase of Census-2021, NPR updation deferred after PM Modi announces 21-day lockdown https://t.co/Z01YKpwsuB 16 minutes ago

reshmi_delhi

Tug at scruples 🇮🇳 RT @ABPNews: #CoronavirusInIndia : Govt Postpones First Phase Of #Census 2021, #NPR Updation Till Further Notice LIVE UPDATES: https://t.c… 46 minutes ago

ZeeNews

Zee News COVID-19: First phase of Census-2021, NPR updation deferred after PM Modi announces 21-day lockdown https://t.co/Z01YKpwsuB 56 minutes ago

HirenMParekh

Hiren Parekh RT @TheQuint: LIVE | First phase of Census 2021, updation of #NPR postponed until further orders: Home Ministry. Follow for updates: https… 57 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.