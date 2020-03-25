Four more test positive for covid-19 in Kashmir; total cases rise to 11 in J&K

Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ( 36 minutes ago )

Four people, hailing from Bandipora district, tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday, taking the the number of cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 11, officials said. "Four more persons, all from Bandipora, tested positive today. Preliminary findings suggest they were close contacts of Srinagar patient who tested positive yesterday," government spokesperson Rohit Kansal tweeted.


