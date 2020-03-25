Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Four more test positive for covid-19 in Kashmir; total cases rise to 11 in J&K

Four more test positive for covid-19 in Kashmir; total cases rise to 11 in J&K

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ()
Four people, hailing from Bandipora district, tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday, taking the the number of cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 11, officials said. "Four more persons, all from Bandipora, tested positive today. Preliminary findings suggest they were close contacts of Srinagar patient who tested positive yesterday," government spokesperson Rohit Kansal tweeted.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS2 LA - Published < > Embed
News video: More LAPD Employees Test Positive For Coronavirus Bringing Total To 9

More LAPD Employees Test Positive For Coronavirus Bringing Total To 9 00:12

 More employees of the Los Angeles Police Department have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to nine.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.