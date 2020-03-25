Global  

Despite lockdown, 200 workers from Bihar toil at UP’s Hathras brick kilns

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ()
More than 200 workers from various parts of Bihar were found working in Hathras’s brick kilns during lockdown on Wednesday amid coronavirus outbreak. The workers claimed that their owners had refused to pay unless they continue to work at the unit.
