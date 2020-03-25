Global  

Coronavirus scare: Total positive coronavirus cases in India reaches 606, says Health Ministry

Mid-Day Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ()
The total number of positive coronavirus cases in India have climbed to 606, said Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday. The total number of active COVID-19 cases in the country so far stands at 553, while the number of people who have been cured or discharged stands at 42.



