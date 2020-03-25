Coronavirus scare: Total positive coronavirus cases in India reaches 606, says Health Ministry

Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The total number of positive coronavirus cases in India have climbed to 606, said Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday. The total number of active COVID-19 cases in the country so far stands at 553, while the number of people who have been cured or discharged stands at 42.







