'India might have 13 lakh COVID-19 cases by mid-May'

Mid-Day Thursday, 26 March 2020 ()
India could face between 100,000 to 13 lakh confirmed cases of the Novel Coronavirus by mid-May if the current trend in the growing number of COVID-19 cases continues, according to a report by an international team of scientists.

The report, compiled by COV-IND-19 Study Group, an interdisciplinary team of researchers, said...
News video: India declares 21-day 'total lockdown' as coronavirus cases rise

India declares 21-day 'total lockdown' as coronavirus cases rise 02:59

 India's 1.3 billion people to begin world's largest virus lockdown after PM Modi makes announcement in a TV address.

