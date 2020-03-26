Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Coronavirus pandemic: Salman Khan takes his Khan-daan to the Panvel farmhouse amidst 21 days lockdown

Coronavirus pandemic: Salman Khan takes his Khan-daan to the Panvel farmhouse amidst 21 days lockdown

Bollywood Life Thursday, 26 March 2020 ()
Salman Khan has always been a family person. And what better way to spend time with family? Arpita, Aayush, Ahil and Ayat have joined Salman there. Since it was not advisable for them to travel, Salma and Salim Khan are still at their Bandra home.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Showsha_in

𝐒𝐡𝐨𝐰𝐬𝐡𝐚 Salman Khan’s production house, Salman Khan Films took to social media to inform that they will keep their operatio… https://t.co/Q0F1NGYCSo 29 minutes ago

News18Lifestyle

News18 Lifestyle Salman Khan’s production house, Salman Khan Films took to social media to inform that they will keep their operatio… https://t.co/SILhmdwnep 29 minutes ago

News18Movies

News18 Movies Salman Khan’s production house, Salman Khan Films took to social media to inform that they will keep their operatio… https://t.co/q97nQAtSyC 29 minutes ago

DMmovies

Desimartini #CoronavirusPandemic: #SalmanKhan and family moved to Panvel farmhouse after #RadheYourMostWantedBhai shoot got can… https://t.co/XbSj8U2606 3 hours ago

SumitRa74747733

Sumit Rajak RT @bollywood_life: Coronavirus pandemic: Salman Khan takes his Khan-daan to the Panvel farmhouse amidst 21 days lockdown #AayushSharma #… 5 hours ago

bollywood_life

BollywoodLife Coronavirus pandemic: Salman Khan takes his Khan-daan to the Panvel farmhouse amidst 21 days lockdown… https://t.co/9nU05qLvB2 5 hours ago

news18dotcom

News18.com Hina Khan shared a video of herself sketching as she self-isolated at home in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. https://t.co/DX3GT7xPZE 16 hours ago

pinkvilla

Pinkvilla Coronavirus Pandemic: Salman Khan's production house puts operations on hold & abides by 21 day lockdown -… https://t.co/xeu8RDyahK 17 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.