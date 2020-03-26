The uphill battle to save pandemic-hit Bhilwara Thursday, 26 March 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Rishi Sharma begins his day with prayers to keep himself safe. He has a town to save. Bhilwara. The 24-year-old government nursing staffer is part of a huge team of 1,500 health workers and 2,400 police personnel undertaking the country’s largest screening exercise for the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) after 13 cases of virus infection surfaced in Bhilwara. 👓 View full article

