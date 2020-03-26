Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Death toll due to coronavirus COVID-19 in India rises to 13 as 65-year-old man dies in Srinagar

Death toll due to coronavirus COVID-19 in India rises to 13 as 65-year-old man dies in Srinagar

Zee News Thursday, 26 March 2020 ()
The number of deaths due to coronavirus in India jumped to 13 on Wednesday (March 26) after a 65-year-old man died in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir. This is the first death due to coronavirus in Kashmir.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Italy coronavirus deaths at 5,476 after 651 rise

Italy coronavirus deaths at 5,476 after 651 rise 02:40

 Death toll from coronavirus outbreak in Italy increases 13.5 percent as no sign of letup in killer contagion.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

midnucas

midnucas 🇵🇷 #WandaLasPruebas COVID-19 death toll undercounts are likely happening already in the USA. At some point some set of people will expl… https://t.co/hu1bTroMpy 1 minute ago

cyberelola

Lolita Primavera RT @MiddleEastEye: “Every day that passes and sanctions on Iran are still not lifted, the death toll and number of Iranians infected with C… 2 minutes ago

Breaking24Seven

Breaking the News 24/7 Spain extends state of emergency until April 12 after country's coronavirus death toll tops China #covid19 https://t.co/mG6bWmDQmh 3 minutes ago

felixthomashua

Felix Thomas Hua NEWS ALERT: Coronavirus death toll rises to 13 in Australia. New South Wales, Victoria and the Australian Capital T… https://t.co/oTvXSL9Zar 5 minutes ago

CarrieLafrenz

Carrie LaFrenz Disaster news in my beloved España #Coronavirus : Spain COVID-19 death toll eclipses China to risk becoming new vir… https://t.co/w9nA41kwYT 5 minutes ago

avishekgd

Avishek Dastidar RT @rubberneckin: Scary! Almost a fourth of Delhi's 35 coronavirus cases have been traced to one woman. The infected include a doctor who s… 6 minutes ago

tandigi

Tan Digi RT @D_Melissa2: Coronavirus updates LIVE: Third Victorian dies from COVID-19, Australia death toll hits 12 #covid19australia https://t.co/… 7 minutes ago

theupdaterpost

Daily News Death toll due to coronavirus COVID-19 in India rises to 13 as 65-year-old man dies in Srinagar https://t.co/kSgWegESvU 7 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.