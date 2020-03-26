Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Number of coronavirus cases 649 in India, death toll 13: Govt

Number of coronavirus cases 649 in India, death toll 13: Govt

IndiaTimes Thursday, 26 March 2020 ()
The number of coronavirus cases climbed to 649 in India on Thursday and the death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 13, with one death reported each from Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Madhya Pradesh, according to the Health Ministry.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Oneindia - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus cases in India cross 400, 80 districts under lockdown | Oneindia News

Coronavirus cases in India cross 400, 80 districts under lockdown | Oneindia News 01:53

 AS PANDEMIC CORONAVIRUS HAUNTS THE ENTIRE WORLD, INDIA IS ALSO FIGHTING TO CONTAIN ANY COMMUNITY TRANSMISSION OF COVID-19. THE FRESH CONFIRMED CASES OF NOVEL CORONAVIRUS IN MAHARASHTRA, GUJARAT, TAMIL NADU AND BIHAR HAVE TAKEN THE TOTAL IN INDIA OVER 400 WITH ATLEAST 7 DEATHS REPORTED. ACCORDING TO...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

AmitSha77461530

Hindu Amit ( सनातनी ) RT @IjoydeepRoy: India #COVID19Updates -: FIR against #Nizamuddin gathering organizers. #Mosque gathering puts New Delhi's Nizamuddin in… 47 seconds ago

nagsenk

Nagsen RT @sardesairajdeep: Hard data shows a Gulf travel connect to growing number of positive cases in India. https://t.co/b2KoW8V9zj 3 minutes ago

alroy_noronha

Al ЯED déϑìL Total number of coronavirus cases in India rises to 1,251; death toll reaches 32 https://t.co/koVLbGVtE3 -via insh… https://t.co/MXRql1Wcve 4 minutes ago

KVIMALRAJ17

K.VIMAL RAJ RT @IndianExpress: Mosque gathering puts New Delhi's Nizamuddin in spotlight; number of cases in Maharashtra rise to 230 Live: https://t.c… 4 minutes ago

JagranEnglish

Jagran English #BREAKING | Doctor from Mohalla Clinic in Babarpur tests positive for COVID-19 Notice has been put up in the area… https://t.co/P24XbZKtVF 4 minutes ago

bidya789

BIDYADHAR NAYAK RT @CNNnews18: #NewsAlert | 32 positive cases today. Total number of cases 213: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Live Updates: https://t.co/RXT… 10 minutes ago

BigYack_India

BigYack.com Wuhan has reported no coronavirus cases for the sixth dayWuhan: China reported a drop in new coronavirus infections… https://t.co/5LoYd4tiXE 12 minutes ago

gops333

Gops RT @mail_today: The number of novel coronavirus cases in India continue to rise with at least two new deaths reported on Tuesday, a day aft… 15 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.