COVID-19: FM Nirmala Sitharaman announces Rs 1.7 lakh crore package for poor, Rs 50 lakh medical cover for coronavirus fighters

Zee News Thursday, 26 March 2020 ()
The FM also announced Rs 50 lakh per person insurance cover for doctors, paramedic and healthcare workers dealing with coronavirus outbreak. 
News video: Centre announces relief package for poor, medical cover for emergency staff | Oneindia News

Centre announces relief package for poor, medical cover for emergency staff | Oneindia News 02:52

 Finance Minister announces Rs 1.7 lakh crore relief package for poor; Sonia Gandhi lends support to Govt, writes to PM; Delhi grocery stores to operate 24x7 during lockdown; Railways build isolation wards on trains, manufacture ventilators and more news #Lockdown21 #NirmalaSitharaman

