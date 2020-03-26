Global  

Sensex trades 1,000 points higher after Nirmala Sitharaman announces package for poor

Mid-Day Thursday, 26 March 2020 ()
Equity benchmark Sensex was trading over 1,000 points higher in the afternoon session on Wednesday after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a stimulus package worth Rs 1.70 lakh crore to cushion the impact of the lockdown in wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

Paring early gains, the 30-share BSE barometer was up 1,055.11...
