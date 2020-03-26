Sensex trades 1,000 points higher after Nirmala Sitharaman announces package for poor

Equity benchmark Sensex was trading over 1,000 points higher in the afternoon session on Wednesday after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a stimulus package worth Rs 1.70 lakh crore to cushion the impact of the lockdown in wake of COVID-19 pandemic. Paring early gains, the 30-share BSE barometer was up 1,055.11 ...

You Might Like

Tweets about this The Federal Equity benchmark Sensex was trading over 1,000 points higher in afternoon session after Finance Minister… https://t.co/uRgKi31FmZ 14 minutes ago Sakal Times FM #NirmalaSitharaman's INR 1.7 lakh crore stimulus package; #Sensex trades 1,000 points higher #Business #Nifty… https://t.co/zf16IzoQXa 16 minutes ago PS 💕💫 RT @WIONews: #CoronavirusOutbreak | Equity benchmark Sensex was trading over 1,000 points higher in afternoon session after Finance Ministe… 26 minutes ago WION #CoronavirusOutbreak | Equity benchmark Sensex was trading over 1,000 points higher in afternoon session after Fina… https://t.co/eUnKiLlPSZ 2 hours ago GoNews Stock markets buoyant in mid-session: Sensex trades 1,000 points higher after FM announces Rs 1.70 lakh cr stimulus… https://t.co/0LThpsit7h 2 hours ago Itz Mr. Singh #NewsAlert | Sensex trades 1,000 points higher after Sitharaman announces Rs 1.70 lakh cr-stimulus package 2 hours ago Firstpost Paring early gains, the 30-share #BSE barometer was up 1,055.11 points or 3.70% at 29,590.89. It rallied over 1,500… https://t.co/BxCzD6GCrN 2 hours ago India Updates #Sensex was trading over 1,000 points higher in afternoon session after FM #NirmalaSitharaman announced… https://t.co/FBsUOyVgTx 2 hours ago