Provide food, shelter and medical facilities to all workers of Bengal: CM Mamata Banerjee writes to 18 Chief Ministers

Zee News Thursday, 26 March 2020 ()
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wrote a letter to Chief Ministers of 18 states asking them to provide food, shelter and medical facilities to all the semi-skilled and unskilled workers of Bengal who are stuck in some other state. 
