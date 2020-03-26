Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > No hard evidence to say there has been community transmission of coronavirus COVID-19 in India: Health Ministry

No hard evidence to say there has been community transmission of coronavirus COVID-19 in India: Health Ministry

Zee News Thursday, 26 March 2020 ()
Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday (March 26) said that a total of 649 confirmed cases of coronavirus COVID-19 have been reported in the country, adding there is no hard evidence to say there has been community transmission of the deadly virus in India.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Oneindia - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus: Ban on all international flights extended till April 14th | Oneindia News

Coronavirus: Ban on all international flights extended till April 14th | Oneindia News 02:45

 INTERNATIONAL FLIGHTS WILL REMAIN BANNED TILL APRIL 14, THE GOVERNMENT ANNOUNCED TODAY AMID A COMPLETE NATIONAL LOCKDOWN TO FIGHT CORONAVIRUS. A WEEK LONG BAN IMPOSED LAST WEEK HAS BEEN EXTENDED, THE CIVIL AVIATION MINISTRY SAID. THE BAN WILL NOT APPLY TO CARGO FLIGHTS OR THOSE SPECIALLY PERMITTED BY...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.