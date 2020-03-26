Global  

Coronavirus COVID-19: Delhi Police allows online retailers transporting essential services to operate

Zee News Thursday, 26 March 2020 ()
Zomato, Flipkart, Amazon, Swiggy, Bigbasket and Big Bazaar are some of the service providers that have been given the permit to operate during the lockdown.
RajbhushanPk

PushpendraRajbhushan Coronavirus COVID-19: Delhi Police allows online retailers transporting essential services to operate 38 minutes ago

dailymailindia

Daily Mail India Coronavirus COVID-19: Delhi Police allows online retailers transporting essential services to operate… https://t.co/Pb4d3Bjtk7 57 minutes ago

GoNews_India

GoNewsIndia The #COVID_19 curfew has robbed #dailywagers in #Delhi of their income, with many of them struggling to even feed t… https://t.co/qXVMfHfUEQ 58 minutes ago

amosamiyanayek

amos amiya nayek RT @TheQuint: LIVE | The Delhi Police distributed food packets to slum-dwellers in West Delhi amid the lockdown and educated them about the… 1 hour ago

ssharma68

Lt. Cmdr S K Sharma Coronavirus India LIVE: Delhi Police withdraws previous order, allows online retailers transporting essential servi… https://t.co/IusItdwN1e 1 hour ago

TheQuint

The Quint LIVE | The Delhi Police distributed food packets to slum-dwellers in West Delhi amid the lockdown and educated them… https://t.co/XykYeFyusN 5 hours ago

PriyankkaVerma

Priyanka Verma RT @TheQuint: Delhi Police has issued directions to all DCP, asking them to ensure hassle free movement of personnel and vehicles of e-reta… 5 hours ago

vaalu_velu

🧗🏻‍♂️வாலுவேலு🐒 RT @timesofindia: Delhi Police issues directions to all Deputy Commissioners of Police, asking them to ensure hassle free movement of perso… 7 hours ago

