COVID-19: Centre allows distilleries, sugar mills across states to meet demand for hand sanitizers

Zee News Thursday, 26 March 2020 ()
The Centre on Thursday advised the state government authorities including Excise Commissioners, Cane Commissioners, Drug Controllers as well as District Collectors of various states to remove any bottlenecks in the supply of ethanol/ENA to manufacturers of hand sanitizers and to give permissions /licenses to the applicants including distilleries who intend to manufacture hand sanitizers. 
Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan - Published < > Embed
News video: Hand sanitizer being made by distilleries amid coronavirus outbreak

Hand sanitizer being made by distilleries amid coronavirus outbreak 02:01

 Hand sanitizer being made by distilleries amid coronavirus outbreak

