Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > #HBDRoyalRamCharan : Chiranjeevi posts a wonderful throwback picture with his son ahead of the latter's special day

#HBDRoyalRamCharan : Chiranjeevi posts a wonderful throwback picture with his son ahead of the latter's special day

Bollywood Life Thursday, 26 March 2020 ()
Ram Charan is currently shooting for SS Rajamouli's RRR, which also features Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in key roles. The period drama, which is made on the insane budget of Rs 300 crore is set to hit the screens on January 8, 2021
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.