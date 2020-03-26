Big Basket to deliver groceries at doorstep of customers Thursday, 26 March 2020 ( 51 minutes ago )

JC asks police to ensure smooth movement of essentials 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Debipreeta @DrRanjanaDas My Big Basket that was supposed to be delivered got postponed too. Big Basket, Grofers and Amazon Pan… https://t.co/UNy9vlmhIN 1 day ago ravig_kant @CP_Noida @noidapolice Request authorities to allow @HelloMilkbasket deliver milk in Noida. Milk Basket doorstep… https://t.co/B3odMdzOz1 2 days ago Meghna Sanyal Big Basket should be functional in all the cities where ever they operate so that the essential services are not st… https://t.co/fPBgSaAG5x 2 days ago fats RT @sikebruhhh: Anyway since it's late in the day and it's crowded, download the https://t.co/8IMctHEpO3 app, get your groceries online thr… 6 days ago Fahed Anyway since it's late in the day and it's crowded, download the https://t.co/8IMctHEpO3 app, get your groceries on… https://t.co/yHss5f3YMS 6 days ago