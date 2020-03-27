Working together with G20 countries on coronavirus: Trump

Friday, 27 March 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

“We talked about the problem and hopefully won’t be a problem for too much longer. The United States is working with our friends and partners around the world to stop the spread of the virus and coordinate our efforts,” Mr. Trump told reporters at a White House news conference. 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

2 days ago < > Embed Credit: Wochit - Published Trump Says To Reopen The United States By Easter 00:35 Donald Trump pressed his case on Tuesday for a re-opening of the U.S. economy. He announced plans to do so by mid-April despite a surge in coronavirus cases. Trump has downplayed the pandemic as he did in its early stages by comparing it to the seasonal flu. “I would love to have the country...