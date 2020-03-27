Global  

Coronavirus COVID-19 cases jump from 4 lakh to 5 lakh in just 2 days; Italy worst-hit, USA facing tough time

Zee News Friday, 27 March 2020 ()
According to the figures provided by the Johns Hopkins University, the United States has noow surpassed China with the most number of confirmed coronavirus cases and Italy remains the worst affected with the COVID-19 pandemic.
News video: Coronavirus in numbers: Worldwide cases hit 500,000

Coronavirus in numbers: Worldwide cases hit 500,000 00:32

 A look at the latest figures behind coronavirus as cases worldwide soared past 500,000 and UK deaths jumped by more than 100 in a day for the first time.

